KUUB
KUUB

Architecten in Amsterdam
    Architectural identity is the focus in our approach: the translation of identity to form, color and material. This could be the identity of a brand, but also the translation of corporate identity or personal identity to a timeless and recognizable spatial image.
    KUUB stands out for extensive detailing, resourcefulness and realistic solutions. We develop retail concepts, furniture systems and products and design residential and office spaces, apartments, hotel suites and clubs.

    Servicegebieden
    NL en Amsterdam
    Adres
    Dr. Jan van Breemenstraat 1
    1056AB Amsterdam
    Nederland
    kuub.nu
