IRIX
Architecten in Rotterdam
    • THE DOT, IRIX IRIX
    THE DOT, IRIX IRIX
    THE DOT, IRIX IRIX
    +3
    THE DOT
    Top floor, IRIX IRIX
    Top floor, IRIX IRIX
    Top floor, IRIX IRIX
    +3
    Top floor
    A WALL DOWN, IRIX IRIX
    A WALL DOWN, IRIX IRIX
    A WALL DOWN, IRIX IRIX
    +1
    A WALL DOWN
    CASTLE RESORT/ young architects competitions, IRIX IRIX
    CASTLE RESORT/ young architects competitions, IRIX IRIX
    CASTLE RESORT/ young architects competitions, IRIX IRIX
    +2
    CASTLE RESORT/ young architects competitions
    Servicegebieden
    Netherlands en Rotterdam
    Awards
    First Prise “COMMUNITY SOCIAL HOUSING AUTHORITIES TO ECO DESIGN” Axio, Thessaloniki, Greece
    Adres
    Azaleastraat 18 a
    3051TG Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-627169060 irix.co
