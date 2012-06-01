Colofon

Galerij Theaxus - Dorothea Van De Winkel: tapestry and textile art

Dorothea is selected for de expo: "From Lausanne To Beijing" 9th International Fiber Art Biennale with selected artwork "Tornado In The Field II, 2016". From 10 09 16 to 26 09 16 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Dorothea is present at the Opening ceremony of the Biennale 10 September 2016, 3 Pm(15u). The International Symposium - Award Ceremony & Dinner 11 September 2016 on 2 Pm(14u) and 6:30 Pm(18u30) in The Guan Shan Yue Art Museum, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. Web: http://www.chinafiberart.com/

“In The Open Field I, 2014” was selected by jury to be exhibited at the 11 International Biennial Exhibition of Contemporary Textile Art “Scythia”, June 15-26, 2016 Kherson, Ukraine. Exhibition opening on June 15, 2016. I won the 3 prize bronze medal. Web: www.scythiatextile.com

Dorothea Van De Winkel: wandtapijten & textiele-kunst Web: www.galerij-theaxus.com

Member of Pearls of Craftsmanship Web: www.pearlsofcraftsmanship.com