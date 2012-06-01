Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Galerij Theaxus
Kunstenaars & handwerkers in Kluisbergen-Kwaremont
Projecten (5)
Beoordelingen (2)
Projecten

    Wandtapijt handgeweven - Tornado In The Field II, 2016
    Wandtapijt handgeweven - Tornado In The Field II, 2016
    Wandtapijt handgeweven - In The Open Field I, 2014
    Wandtapijt handgeweven - Landscape I, 2008
    Wandtapijt handgeweven - Moving Circle I, 2008
    Wand- en vloertapijt handgeknoopt - Colour Composition 1/6, 2012

    Wandtapijten & textiele kunst ik ontwerp en realiseer wand- en vloertapijten die volledig kunnen worden geïntegreerd in de woning qua kleur, vorm en afmeting. De werken kunnen gezien worden of als middelpunt, basis element of bouwsteen van een interieur.

    Servicegebieden
    Kluisbergen-Kwaremont
    Awards
    • Landscape I, 2008 – Excellent Price, From Lausanne to Beijing, 2008, Beijing, China
    • In The Open Field I, 2014 – won the 3 prize bronze medal, 11 International Biennial Exhibition of Contemporary Textile Art “Scythia”, Kherson, Ukraine.
    Adres
    Ommegangstraat 3
    9690 Kluisbergen-Kwaremont
    België
    +32-478459557 www.galerij-theaxus.com
    Colofon

     Galerij Theaxus - Dorothea Van De Winkel: tapestry and textile art 

    Dorothea is selected for de expo: "From Lausanne To Beijing" 9th International Fiber Art Biennale with selected artwork "Tornado In The Field II, 2016". From 10 09 16 to 26 09 16 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

    Dorothea is present at the Opening ceremony of the Biennale 10 September 2016, 3 Pm(15u). The International Symposium - Award Ceremony & Dinner 11 September 2016 on 2 Pm(14u) and 6:30 Pm(18u30) in The Guan Shan Yue Art Museum, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. Web: http://www.chinafiberart.com/

     “In The Open Field I, 2014” was selected by jury to be exhibited at the 11 International Biennial Exhibition of Contemporary Textile Art “Scythia”, June 15-26, 2016 Kherson, Ukraine. Exhibition opening on June 15, 2016. I won the 3 prize bronze medal. Web: www.scythiatextile.com

    Dorothea Van De Winkel: wandtapijten & textiele-kunst Web: www.galerij-theaxus.com

    Member of Pearls of Craftsmanship Web: www.pearlsofcraftsmanship.com

    Beoordelingen

    jerry popeye
    meer dan 3 jaar geleden
    johny b
    Vooral voor zij die geïnteresseerd zijn in tapijten. Wel heel mooie geweven tapijten.
    meer dan 5 jaar geleden
