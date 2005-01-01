Studio Barbara Vos, is an independent company operating in the creative field. Studio Barbara Vos is run by Barbara Vos and her team, since 2005. Since 2010 the studio is located at the Industrial Binckhorst area, The Hague. Studio Barbara Vos advises, designs, develops and makes functional, durable, consumer products. The products can vary from knitwear, lights, jewelry, toys, tiles, even complete interiors. Just about anything that needs to be designed. She is known for her playful designs and re-use of materials. Barbara Vos is inspired by patterns, repetitions and prints. She likes to design products and interiors for people to let them feel good and happy. Working with characteristic or traditional details makes it recognizable for people, this brings a smile to their faces.
Studio Barbara Vos is designing and developing her own products, as well in assignment of private individuals and companies, both national as international.
- Diensten
- Design
- advice
- lectures
- Prototyping
- Awards
- Sept 2012: Stimuleringsfonds Creatieve Stad Den Haag, €35.000,-
- Juli 2012: Nominatie tien beste inzendingen Marie Claire Starters Award voor product Bête Tête's.
- Sept 2009: Nominatie Hema Ontwerpwedstrijd lamp Flash, zaklamp en interieurlamp ineen.
- Sept 2008: Winnaar Hema Ontwerpwedstrijd: 1e prijs categorie Hardwaren met Bête Tête’s, knuffels van restmateriaal.
- Juni 2008: 2e prijs Ontwerp varkenspeelgoed Piggy Wiggy, wipwap voor varkens, door LTO en Dierenbescherming.
- Juli 2005: HI Bling Award 2005 met ontwerp mobiele telefoon.
- Maart 2005: Winnaar ontwerp voor studentenkamer van de toekomst uitgeschreven door studenten.net
- Adres
-
Saturnusstraat 89
2516 AG Den Haag
Nederland
+31-624785366 www.barbaravos.nl