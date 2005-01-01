Studio Barbara Vos, is an independent company operating in the creative field. Studio Barbara Vos is run by Barbara Vos and her team, since 2005. Since 2010 the studio is located at the Industrial Binckhorst area, The Hague. Studio Barbara Vos advises, designs, develops and makes functional, durable, consumer products. The products can vary from knitwear, lights, jewelry, toys, tiles, even complete interiors. Just about anything that needs to be designed. She is known for her playful designs and re-use of materials. Barbara Vos is inspired by patterns, repetitions and prints. She likes to design products and interiors for people to let them feel good and happy. Working with characteristic or traditional details makes it recognizable for people, this brings a smile to their faces.

Studio Barbara Vos is designing and developing her own products, as well in assignment of private individuals and companies, both national as international.