WDSTCK
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    Memento, WDSTCK
    Memento
    Burning Ego, WDSTCK
    Burning Ego
    Exhale, WDSTCK
    Exhale

    Exploring the balance between art and design, we aim to bring soulful objects into everyday life.
    The designs we create are uncomplicated and yet create a tension that triggers the imagination. We treasure the temperament of each material and hand-make our objects to emphasize the narrative that nature has to offer.

    We represent art and design from seven different artists in our atelier based in Amsterdam. We collaborate with resellers and interior designers, who are welcome to use the ‘House of WDSTCK’ as an extension of their own showroom. 

    We curate, create and publish. We are WDSTCK.

    Global
    Adres
    Papaverhoek 23
    1032 JZ Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-207372833 www.wdstck.eu
