All Things We Like
Designer producten in Utrecht
Beoordelingen (2)
    • All Things We Like brings you playful design with a positive impact on the world.We are a Dutch Eco-Design label with beautiful and unique products. All made with love & respect for our planet: we like!

    We love to create beautiful and functional designs for your everyday life and home. The collection ranges from wooden decorative objects, to lasercut and 3D-printed jewelry, illustrated porcelain tableware, handprinted cards and posters, recycled bags, organic kids clothing…  in fact anything that makes us smile.

    Diensten
    Design en Productdesign
    Servicegebieden
    Europe en Utrecht
    Adres
    Europalaan
    3526 KS Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-645738401 www.allthingswelike.com
    Colofon

    Janneke van der Heijden
    janneke@allthingswelike.com

    0031-645738401

    Beoordelingen

    Laurens Koenraadt
    Een vriendin heeft hier een verjaardagscadeautje voor me besteld en betaald maar nooit geleverd gekregen. Reageren niet op mail! Telefonisch niet te bereiken.
    5 maanden geleden
    Raymond cheng (Raymond)
    Al ruim een jaar bezig om een oplossing te krijgen voor een kapot geleverd artikel: ‘we zijn geen bol.com’. Inmiddels reageren ze niet meer op mijn mails. Jammer voor mijn zus wiens cadeautje het was. Koop hier niet!
    ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
