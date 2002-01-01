Architectslab is a designcollective, founded in 2002

by three leading partners, and functions as a team of architects and designers collaborating on a variety of projects.

Each individual commission is studied and designed in team, which allows a diversity of visions for each specific design. Synthesis helps to create coherent and structural design-ideas in which timelessness and functionality are very important. A contemporary designlanguage is used, but avoided are superficial details and tendencies which just happen to be in vogue at that given point in time.