ARCHITECTSLAB
Architecten in Brussel
Beoordelingen (1)
    Architectslab is a designcollective, founded in 2002
    by three leading partners, and functions as a team of architects and designers collaborating on a variety of projects.

    Each individual commission is studied and designed in team, which allows a diversity of visions for each specific design. Synthesis helps to create coherent and structural design-ideas in which timelessness and functionality are very important. A contemporary designlanguage is used, but avoided are superficial details and tendencies which just happen to be in vogue at that given point in time.

    Diensten
    architecture, interior, en urbanism
    Servicegebieden
    Brussel / België
    Adres
    Ulensstraat 86/12
    1080 Brussel
    België
    +32-24269449 www.architectslab.com

    Beoordelingen

    Sammy Rogmans
    meer dan 4 jaar geleden
