Inarchitects
Architecten in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (2)
    is an architectural firm that regards the interior of a space (or a building) as the most important design criterion. Starting from the innermost part of the building, we literally and figuratively create spaces which, from an architectural point of view, are original and headstrong. The client's individuality, the program, the location and innovative ideas determine the different layers and ambiguity of the design.

    The design of the outside of the building, though not less important, is a logical consequence of the choices that have been made for the interior of the building. Important aspects of design that we employ are ambiguity, layer construction, originality and daring. The result is an authentic architectural entity which reflects the client's wishes and the quintessence of the appointed tasks.

    Programs we work with are; AutoCAD, Photoshop, InDesign and ArchiCAD.

    Technical project effects are all done in BIM.

    Diensten
    From concept to key.
    Servicegebieden
    the world en Amsterdam
    Awards
    many
    Adres
    Keizersgracht 126
    1015CW Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-614385229 www.inarchitects.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Abbe Hekkert
    ongeveer 4 jaar geleden
    Mark Hekkert (Inarchitects)
    meer dan 5 jaar geleden
