AKKA ARCHITECTS
Architecten in Amsterdam
    • Our vision is to create your space to embody your vision. To create spaces that foster creativity, collaboration and learning, we have developed our own AKKA process, an intrinsically collaborative process based on the communal creation of knowledge. 

    Please send us your enquiry to letstalk@akkaarchitects.com or call us to 020 3014 018

    Diensten
    • Architecture
    • Design
    • Consultation
    • Advice
    • Interior Design and Renovation
    • Evaluation and Strategy
    • Community Engagement
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Linnaeusstraat 2c
    1092CK Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-203014018 akkaarchitects.com
