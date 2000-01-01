Colofon

Artwork in Public Spaces / Museums /

Commissions:

1992 Public property: Artwork in Tokoname, IWCAT - (Japan)

1994 Municipality Ranst: Entrance of the building "Hof Terwagne", Monumental Relief named "Tree Of Life" - (B.)

1997 Municipality Duffel: At the Psychiatric Centre St. Norbertushuis, Three Monumental Ceramic Structures named "Reflexions" - (B.)

1998 Förderkreis Internationaler Begegnungen von Künstlern e.V. in Osnabrück - (D.)

2000 Artwork in Taipei, In the Hocheng Cultural and Educational Foundation's Collection - (Taiwan) District Museum Walbrzych, recent artwork in permanent collection - (Poland)

2001 Municipality Puurs: Entrance of the city hall building, Three Monumental Ceramic Structures, named "Throne Hall" - (B.)

2003 City of Brussels : in permanent collection, Art patrimony of a belgian bank DEXIA : Entrance main headoffice, a monumental sculpture , named "Bearer of thoughts" - (B.)

2004 City of Jingzehen : in permanent collection of the Sanbao International Ceramic Studios - Jingzehen (China)

2005 City of Antwerp : in permanent art collection of the province of Antwerp - (B.) Museum of Contemporary Ceramics, Amaroussion – Athens (Hellas) Museu De Ceramica De Manises (MCM) - Manises (ES.)

2006 Museum of Contemporary Ceramics (MCC) - Santo Domingo (RD.) Museum of Artistic Ceramics Ogliastra - Sardegna (I.) Departement of Culture, "Diputación Foral de Alava" - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Euskadi(E.) Museo Internacional de Cerámica contemporánea (M.I.C.C.), Buenos Aires (Argentina)

2007 Erciyes Universitesi, Gûzel Sanatlar Fakûltesi - Kayseri (Turkey) Selçuk Universitesi, in permanent art collection - Konya (Turkey)

2008 Permanent Museum collection of committee Winston Art Centre – Shanghai, China

2009 Int. Museum FLICAM permanent collection Fuping - China Museum contemporary ceramics collection – Varazdin - Croatia Museo Nacional de Cerámica “Gonzalez Marti” – Valencia (E.). Museo Bellas Artes – Castelon (E.).

2011 Permanent art collection "Cuidad de Valladolid" Spain (E.)

2012 University of Southern Indiana Art Collection, Evansville, Indiana –(USA)