Marc Verbruggen biedt hedendaagse vrije -en toegepaste vormgeving aan in hoofdzakelijk keramisch materiaal. Daarnaast engageert hij zich voor kunstintegraties in zowel bestaande als in nieuwbouw projecten. Ook individuele vrije projecten zijn uitgebreid beschikbaar. De zaakvoerder van kunsthuis den visch ontvangt u na een telefonische afspraak vrijblijvend in zijn presentatieruimte te Puurs.
- Awards
- Awards and distinctions:
- 1989 Golden Medal presented by the government – for Sculpture – (B.)
- 1990 Laureate First Prize,
Ceramics in Belgian Politics– (B.)
- Honourable Mention in the Rembrandt-Bugatti, animal sculpture, Zoo, Antwerp – (B.)
- Honourable Mention, prize Plastic Arts – theme : Ceramic sculptures, Buggenhout – (B.)
- 1991 Silver Medal presented by the Province West-Flanders – (B.)
- Laureate first Prize
Pioneersprize Lebbeke, for Ceramics – (B.)
- Honourable Mention Bienal Internazional de Ceramica Artistica Aveiro, (P.)
- 1995 Laureate C.S.C.
Kiezen voor Kunst: Regional exhibition at Mechelen (B.)
- 2000 Silver Medal,
The Sixth Taiwan Golden Ceramics Awards(Taiwan)
- 2001 Honourable Mention,
21 Concurs Internacional de Ceramica L'Alcora(E.)
- 2002 Honourable Mention, prize Plastic Arts- theme : Ceramic sculptures, Buggenhout-(B.)
- 2004 Selection for an individual workperiod in the EKWC-the European Ceramic Workcentre
- -'s Hertogenbosch-(NL.)
- 2005 Diputació De Valencia Award, 7th Bienal Europea de Ceràmica Manises – (E.)
- 2006 Laureate, first prize in 'Lehi.ke' 1 st. Basque Country International Contemporary Ceramics Competition- Euskadi (E.)
- Premio Cultural Foundation Altes de Chavon, ‘Elit-tile’ the third international
- ceramic tile triennial–Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic,WI-(RD.)
- 2009 Honourable Mention, II International Triennial of Silicate Arts, Kecskemét, Hungary (H.)
- 2011 Second prize, III Ecuentro Internacional – XvI Concurso de Cerámica
Cuidad de ValladolidSpain (E.)
Kalfortdorp nr21
2870 Puurs, België
België
+32-38992193 www.denvisch.be
Artwork in Public Spaces / Museums /
Commissions:
1992 Public property: Artwork in Tokoname, IWCAT - (Japan)
1994 Municipality Ranst: Entrance of the building "Hof Terwagne", Monumental Relief named "Tree Of Life" - (B.)
1997 Municipality Duffel: At the Psychiatric Centre St. Norbertushuis, Three Monumental Ceramic Structures named "Reflexions" - (B.)
1998 Förderkreis Internationaler Begegnungen von Künstlern e.V. in Osnabrück - (D.)
2000 Artwork in Taipei, In the Hocheng Cultural and Educational Foundation's Collection - (Taiwan) District Museum Walbrzych, recent artwork in permanent collection - (Poland)
2001 Municipality Puurs: Entrance of the city hall building, Three Monumental Ceramic Structures, named "Throne Hall" - (B.)
2003 City of Brussels : in permanent collection, Art patrimony of a belgian bank DEXIA : Entrance main headoffice, a monumental sculpture , named "Bearer of thoughts" - (B.)
2004 City of Jingzehen : in permanent collection of the Sanbao International Ceramic Studios - Jingzehen (China)
2005 City of Antwerp : in permanent art collection of the province of Antwerp - (B.) Museum of Contemporary Ceramics, Amaroussion – Athens (Hellas) Museu De Ceramica De Manises (MCM) - Manises (ES.)
2006 Museum of Contemporary Ceramics (MCC) - Santo Domingo (RD.) Museum of Artistic Ceramics Ogliastra - Sardegna (I.) Departement of Culture, "Diputación Foral de Alava" - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Euskadi(E.) Museo Internacional de Cerámica contemporánea (M.I.C.C.), Buenos Aires (Argentina)
2007 Erciyes Universitesi, Gûzel Sanatlar Fakûltesi - Kayseri (Turkey) Selçuk Universitesi, in permanent art collection - Konya (Turkey)
2008 Permanent Museum collection of committee Winston Art Centre – Shanghai, China
2009 Int. Museum FLICAM permanent collection Fuping - China Museum contemporary ceramics collection – Varazdin - Croatia Museo Nacional de Cerámica “Gonzalez Marti” – Valencia (E.). Museo Bellas Artes – Castelon (E.).
2011 Permanent art collection "Cuidad de Valladolid" Spain (E.)
2012 University of Southern Indiana Art Collection, Evansville, Indiana –(USA)