Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
VanJoost
Designer producten in Stroe
Overzicht 4Projecten (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Table Altaar, VanJoost VanJoost EetkamerTafels
    Table Altaar, VanJoost VanJoost WoonkamerSalon- & bijzettafels
    Table Altaar, VanJoost VanJoost KeukenTafels & stoelen
    +3
    Table Altaar
    Cradle Noach, VanJoost VanJoost KinderkamerBedden en wiegen
    Cradle Noach, VanJoost VanJoost KinderkamerBedden en wiegen
    Cradle Noach, VanJoost VanJoost KinderkamerBedden en wiegen
    +1
    Cradle Noach
    Table Balken, VanJoost VanJoost Balkon, veranda & terrasMeubels
    Table Balken, VanJoost VanJoost Balkon, veranda & terrasMeubels
    Table Balken, VanJoost VanJoost Balkon, veranda & terrasMeubels
    +1
    Table Balken
    Table Heelgroot, VanJoost VanJoost EetkamerTafels
    Table Heelgroot, VanJoost VanJoost Kantoren & winkels
    Table Heelgroot, VanJoost VanJoost Gang, hal & trappenhuisAccessoires & decoratie
    +2
    Table Heelgroot

    BEND THE NORM

    VanJoost was founded in 2009 by Dutch designer Joost van Veldhuizen. He gained international fame with his iconic table designs 'HeelGroot' and 'Cradle Noah'.

    VanJoost is the label of Joost van Veldhuizen, who describes himself as a designer as well as a craftsman. His handmade collections balance between design and art. Van Veldhuizen intends to tell stories trough his creations, approaching design by basic and simple forms and pushing existing limits while doing so. His objects derive from a combination of these principles.

    In his work, Van Velduizen intends to ‘tell by creating, not by shouting’. This intention is expressed in his designs by using basic forms that celebrate simplicity. This also becomes clear in Van Veldhuizen’s latest project: Table Altaar, an oak wood and glass table. In his work, Van Veldhuizen plays with religious references. They form a starting point from where he can ask himself and his audience questions about religious rituals and their social consequences

    Adres
    Tolnegenweg 1b
    3776PT Stroe
    Nederland
    +31-652624462 www.vanjoost.com
    Colofon

    VanJoost

      Add SEO element