ApronStudio is a well know name in the hospitality industry and far beyond.

What sets us apart is that the outfit we design and produce represents (and boosts!) the appeal and value of the brand.

Concept, image, style and fashionable look & feel is all caught in a workable outfit that will be worn with pride.

A beautiful combination of clearcut Dutch design and the knowledge of three generations of Brabant leatherworkers.

The designstudio is based in Amsterdam. Our production is done in ‘leatherprovince’ Brabant. Here we handpick the leather we use at the tanneries which are still there.

We work ‘slow fashion’. So only in limited editions and on demand.

We only use natural fabrics and materials and work with local craftmen and artisans. Because we have all the knowledge in hands we are able to keep our products affordable and unique.