ApronStudio
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    ​Bols Around the World
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Paleisstraat 107
    1012 ZL Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-651891851 www.apronstudio.com
    Colofon

    ApronStudio is a well know name in the hospitality industry and far beyond.

    What sets us apart is that the outfit we design and produce represents (and boosts!) the appeal and value of the brand.

    Concept, image, style and fashionable look & feel is all caught in a workable outfit that will be worn with pride.

    A beautiful combination of clearcut Dutch design and the knowledge of three generations of Brabant leatherworkers.

    The designstudio is based in Amsterdam. Our production is done in ‘leatherprovince’ Brabant. Here we handpick the leather we use at the tanneries which are still there.

    We work ‘slow fashion’. So only in limited editions and on demand.

    We only use natural fabrics and materials and work with local craftmen and artisans. Because we have all the knowledge in hands we are able to keep our products affordable and unique.

    Beoordelingen

    mrRdo90
    Mijn leren handschoenen hadden losse hechtingen waardoor mijn vingers uitstaken. Nu zijn ze zo goed als nieuw!! Voordat ik ook mijn winterjas liet repareren. Geweldige vaardigheden, kwaliteit en service!
    5 maanden geleden
    masha Soetekouw
    Danjewel Annelies voor je kennis en kunde! Voor een vrouw met gevoel voor stijl en kennis van materiaal moet je bij haar zijn! Ze heeft mij enorm geholpen met het esthetisch repareren van mijn jas!
    4 maanden geleden
    Laerke Nissen
    11 maanden geleden
