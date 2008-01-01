Visser & Meijwaard is a design studio by Steven Visser (1985) and Vera Meijwaard (1988) founded in 2013 in Arnhem, The Netherlands. The designer duo creates distinct but minimalistic products of which versatile materials and clear shapes constitute the essence. In their designs they are guided by distinctive details and the way in which the product is constructed. From the archetypical gym buck to the super functional camping closet, Visser and Meijwaard use their characteristic features and find new ways to apply them.

Visser and Meijwaard met in 2008 at ArtEZ Institute of the Arts in Arnhem. During their studies they specialized in Product Design. After they graduated in July 2012, he with a collection of gentleman’s accessories, she with a collection of very feminine high heels, the idea arose to start a label together.