objects & jewellery . in between poetry and design . ever since i was little nature and me were one i guess . i remember collecting or making myself fine detailed things, picking violets at the neighbours, making little roses from clay, catching ladybugs and writing a poem for my first goldfisch's burial; just the exploration how all of this little magic could be created, made me wonder . where most people would look up, i was mostly looking down in the search for the unnoticed. just curious giving it the chance to be admired and still i can enjoy myself doing it; wandering how something so perfect can unfold from a tiny little seed . fascinated by the uniqueness of nature i translate it's subtle purity and transience into my poetic stories; little details, never cursing color combinations, forms, patterns and lines of the everyday growing in which i can lose myself day by day . sending their message to be noticed . i get inspired by the pure and simple technique in which she unfolds slowly to the world; full of elegance and subtlety it carries me to my dreamworld filled with love for everything that gives me a feeling of warmth and gratitude, as a reflection of myself . capturing it's refined beauty i love making 'jewels of nature' with that sense of emotion . still i'm exploring life, embracing the imperfect in the search for that next little special 'thing' . that's why i always think little, giving it time to grow