TANK interior design
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
    Het Massagehuys, TANK interior design TANK interior design Moderne autodealers
    Het Massagehuys

    TANK is an international architecture and interior design studio. Their mission is to create tailor-made designs that stand out from the crowd.

    TANK’s extensive interior-portfolio offers designs for hotels, clubs, bars, clinics, gyms, food franchises, offices, restaurants and more. By telling a unique story that is translated into grand gestures whilst making use of honest materials and graphic features, spaces are done justice in every way.

    TANK’s founders and managing partners are Sanne Schenk, Tommy Kleerekoper and Menno Kooistra.

    architecture & interior design
    • Horeca
    • cafés
    • restaurants
    • kantoren
    • sportscholen
    • franchises
    • clinics
    • Amsterdam
    Nieuwe Herengracht 95
    1011RX Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-207740117 www.TANK.nl
