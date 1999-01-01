TANK is an international architecture and interior design studio. Their mission is to create tailor-made designs that stand out from the crowd.

TANK’s extensive interior-portfolio offers designs for hotels, clubs, bars, clinics, gyms, food franchises, offices, restaurants and more. By telling a unique story that is translated into grand gestures whilst making use of honest materials and graphic features, spaces are done justice in every way.

TANK’s founders and managing partners are Sanne Schenk, Tommy Kleerekoper and Menno Kooistra.