Wiel Arets Architects
Architecten in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (0)
Projecten

    • The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Landelijke huizen
    The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne slaapkamers
    The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne woonkamers
    +12
    The Post
    H' House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne huizen
    H' House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne huizen
    H' House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne tuinen
    +8
    H' House
    Jellyfish House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne zwembaden
    Jellyfish House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Zwembad
    Jellyfish House, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Moderne balkons, veranda's en terrassen
    +11
    Jellyfish House

    Wiel Arets Architects (WAA) is a globally active architecture and design firm, whose work extends to education and publishing, with studios located in the Netherlands and Switzerland. Comprised of an international team of architects, designers, thinkers, and administrators, the firm is currently involved in large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. Its architecture and design emerges from research and a balance of hybrid-programming solutions, which adapt to and anticipate future contextual change. The output of WAA is acclaimed for both its craftsmanship and tactility. This digital publication is a globally accessible resource for information on the organization, and output, of WAA.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    De Lairessestraat 41
    1071 NS Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-205776000 www.wielaretsarchitects.com
