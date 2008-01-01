Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Marjolein Leenstra
Media & bloggers in Berlijn
    Writing had always been my passion. In the past as a marketing communications specialist and editor at a publishing company and now as blogger on the internet which offers me the opportunity to combine travelling, being outdoors and working at the same time. When I am not writing I enjoy nature, interior design, yoga and cooking. I have been writing for homify since 2014 and it is a great joy seeing and writing about all the beautiful creations of architects and interior designers. I love receiving feedback from readers and hearing about their views on interior design and house decorating. 

    Servicegebieden
    Berlijn
    Adres
    Holländerstraße 34
    13407 Berlijn
    Duitsland
