To learn about and to be able to apply materials and techniques is important for Dik Scheepers. Not only you get a different kind of knowledge, he says, then you will get from books, it becomes much easier that way to cross-connect different materials en techniques with each other.

Experimenting is an important part. That way material properties are experienced the most. Errors and deviation can be quickly detected and can be enlarged and applied. Character is in his eyes what makes an good product and you will not find character in perfection and uniformity, but in imperfection, variations and individuality