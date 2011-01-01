Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Dik Scheepers
Designer producten in Maastricht
    To learn about and to be able to apply materials and techniques is important for Dik Scheepers. Not only you get a different kind of knowledge, he says, then you will get from  books, it becomes much easier that way to cross-connect different materials en techniques with each other.

    Experimenting is an important part. That way material properties are experienced the most. Errors and deviation can be quickly detected and can be enlarged and applied. Character is in his eyes what makes an good product and you will not find character in perfection and uniformity, but in imperfection, variations and individuality

    Servicegebieden
    Maastricht
    Awards
    IHM TALENTE 2011, International Design Competition, HWK-München
    Adres
    Paralelweg 101 A04
    6221 bd Maastricht
    Nederland
    +31-611396977 www.dikscheepers.nl
