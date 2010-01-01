Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Studioninedots
Architecten in Amsterdam
Projecten

    Villa Kavel 01
    Villa Kavel 01

    Studioninedots was established by Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut and Metin van Zijl in 2010 in Amsterdam. It is an international operating office with an architectural playing field ranging from designing a chair to developing a city.

    Studioninedots designs sophisticated projects that define themselves through an apparent simplicity and a richness of experience. It creates buildings that express a constant sensory perception between recognition and surprise. By re-arranging the common-placed urban elements, buildings and plans are created that embody urban processes, giving them an agility to move with the dynamics of the city and therefore stay meaningful in a constant changing environment.

    Architectuur, Interieurs, en stedenbouw
    Adres
    Krelis Louwenstraat 1-B28
    1055 KA Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-204889269 www.studioninedots.nl
