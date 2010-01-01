Studioninedots was established by Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut and Metin van Zijl in 2010 in Amsterdam. It is an international operating office with an architectural playing field ranging from designing a chair to developing a city.

Studioninedots designs sophisticated projects that define themselves through an apparent simplicity and a richness of experience. It creates buildings that express a constant sensory perception between recognition and surprise. By re-arranging the common-placed urban elements, buildings and plans are created that embody urban processes, giving them an agility to move with the dynamics of the city and therefore stay meaningful in a constant changing environment.