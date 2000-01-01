Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Nik Baeyens Design Studio
Designer producten in Antwerpen
    • "Glowing Blossom", Nik Baeyens Design Studio Nik Baeyens Design Studio WoonkamerVerlichting
    "Glowing Blossom"
    "Fire Walk With Me", Nik Baeyens Design Studio Nik Baeyens Design Studio TuinVuurplaatsen & barbecues
    "WILD MOON", Nik Baeyens Design Studio Nik Baeyens Design Studio WoonkamerVerlichting
    "GRENADE", Nik Baeyens Design Studio Nik Baeyens Design Studio KeukenKeukengerei
    Antwerp-based designer/ artist Nik Baeyens graduaded his Master FA of Integral Product development in 2000 (Antwerp University College Department of Design Sciences).  He reinforced different designteams and he still guids creatives in their designproces. In 2012 Nik Baeyens started his own line of products.
    The diversity gave him a specific view on design, environment and the future. He expresses this vision through his products and objects without to many compromises.

    Nik Baeyens’ focus is about rethinking products in the future environment, he believes in a holistic approach which engages space and form.

    He purifies his objects and translates it into a functional value with a touch of curiosity and happiness to trigger Awareness.

    Diensten
    interior & productdesign
    Servicegebieden
    • Design
    • product design
    • productontwerp
    • Interior Design
    • Industrial Design
    • concept design
    • design meubels
    • Antwerpen
    Adres
    Mechelsesteenweg 215
    2000 Antwerpen
    Nederland
    +32-487316660 www.nikbaeyens.com
