Antwerp-based designer/ artist Nik Baeyens graduaded his Master FA of Integral Product development in 2000 (Antwerp University College Department of Design Sciences). He reinforced different designteams and he still guids creatives in their designproces. In 2012 Nik Baeyens started his own line of products.

The diversity gave him a specific view on design, environment and the future. He expresses this vision through his products and objects without to many compromises.

Nik Baeyens’ focus is about rethinking products in the future environment, he believes in a holistic approach which engages space and form.

He purifies his objects and translates it into a functional value with a touch of curiosity and happiness to trigger Awareness.