Berger Barnett Architecten
Architecten in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Beoordelingen
    • Berger Barnett Architects has in recent years gained extensive experience in the construction and delivery of successful projects without losing site of innovation and experiment.

    Investigation of the context is the basis for our  design approach in which the dialogue between client, architect and other disciplines plays a central role. We aim to deliver robust innovative design solutions relevant to specific needs and locations. The result is appropriate, remarkable buildings, that contribute to public space and are of long term value to our clients.

    Diensten
    • architectural design
    • Research
    • Contruction Consultants
    Servicegebieden
    • Schools
    • Housing
    • Susstainibility
    • Sustainibility
    • Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    Adres
    O.Z. Achterburgwal 141G
    1012 DG Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    Nederland
    +31-206223522 www.bergerbarnett.nl
