Studio Droog
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    • Tree of light for Rijksmuseum, Studio Droog Studio Droog Evenementenlocaties
    Tree of light for Rijksmuseum

    Co-founded and directed by curator and author Renny Ramakers, design company Droog creates cutting edge products, projects and events around the world in collaboration with designers, clients and partners. Droog has been pioneering new directions for design since the early nineties, redefining international notions of luxury in design. Droog is situated in the heart of Amsterdam—at its own revolutionary hospitality concept Hôtel Droog – and has a branch in Hong Kong.

     Today, Droog continues to develop new concepts and scenarios for products, spaces, events and communication tools. Beauty and experience with minimal means, always with a twist and respect for the existing. Not so much less is more, as less and more.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Staalstraat 7A
    1011 JJ Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-205235050 www.droog.com
