Studio Gooris Ltd
Designer producten in Hong Kong
    Studio Gooris Ltd is a Hong Kong based industrial design studio where innovation and storytelling are fused into emotional products. These are essential components of every successful design: the innovation contributes to our everyday lives while the storytelling makes one fall in love with a product. 

    Studio Gooris Ltd is decidedly non-specialized in any specific category or industry in order to offer a fresh approach to a brand, product or business. The vast experience gained from collaborations with some of the world's leading designers and companies make us flexible partners for our clients that span renowned companies, start-ups and manufacturing companies that simply want to take matters in their own hands.

    Diensten
    Industrial Design en Interior Design
    Servicegebieden
    Hong Kong en Industrial Design
    Adres
    12 A/F Kowloon centre, 33 Ashley Road
    999077 Hong Kong
    Nederland
    +852-34623504 www.studiogooris.com
