Studio Gooris Ltd is a Hong Kong based industrial design studio where innovation and storytelling are fused into emotional products. These are essential components of every successful design: the innovation contributes to our everyday lives while the storytelling makes one fall in love with a product.
Studio Gooris Ltd is decidedly non-specialized in any specific category or industry in order to offer a fresh approach to a brand, product or business. The vast experience gained from collaborations with some of the world's leading designers and companies make us flexible partners for our clients that span renowned companies, start-ups and manufacturing companies that simply want to take matters in their own hands.
12 A/F Kowloon centre, 33 Ashley Road
999077 Hong Kong
Nederland
+852-34623504 www.studiogooris.com