UNStudio
Architecten in Amsterdam
    Möbius House
    Villa NM New York
    Haus am Weinberg

    UNITED NETWORK STUDIO

    UNStudio, founded in 1988 by Ben van Berkel and Caroline Bos, is a Dutch architectural design studio specializing in architecture, urban development and infrastructural projects. The name, UNStudio, stands for United Network Studio, referring to the collaborative nature of the practice. In 2009 UNStudio Asia was established, with its first office located in Shanghai, China. UNStudio Asia is a full daughter of UNStudio and is intricately connected to UNStudio Amsterdam. Initially serving to facilitate the design process for the Raffles City project in Hangzhou, UNStudio Asia has expanded into a full-service design office with a multinational team of all-round and specialist architects.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Stadhouderskade 113
    1073 AX Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-205702040 www.unstudio.com

    Beoordelingen

    Rene Singelenberg
    👍
    7 maanden geleden
    Justin Stange
    Prachtig architectenbureau
    bijna 3 jaar geleden
    Rodricks family
    Een geweldige plek om tot rust te komen
    meer dan 2 jaar geleden
