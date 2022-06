Colofon

NEXT architects are Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk, Michel Schreinemachers, John van de Water and China partner Jiang Xiaofei. NEXT is based in Amsterdam and Beijing. Projects include the Melkwegbrug in Purmerend (NL), The Citadel bridge in Nijmegen (NL ), the Elastic Perspective in Barendrecht (NL) and Chaoyang urban Planning Museum in Beijing (CH).