Wendy Legro and Maarten Collignon are the founders of Studio WM - a design studio based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The two started working together right after graduation at the Design Academy Eindhoven in 2009, as they discovered their different ways of approaching design complemented each other very well. Their creative drive comes from a shared passion for detail and aesthetics. Reflecting their ideas back and forth, ensures them to get the best out of each other and challenges them to be experimental in their approach to materials and techniques.

Guided by all senses, Studio WM's mission is to create seemingly simple design that reflect the love that is put into them - and their details, for years to come.