Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Studio WM
Meubels & accessoires in Rotterdam
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Porcelain Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    Porcelain Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    Porcelain Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    +1
    Porcelain Lamp
    Gradient Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    Gradient Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    Gradient Lamp, Studio WM Studio WM
    Gradient Lamp

    Wendy Legro and Maarten Collignon are the founders of Studio WM - a design studio based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. 

    The two started working together right after graduation at the Design Academy Eindhoven in 2009, as they discovered their different ways of approaching design complemented each other very well. Their creative drive comes from a shared passion for detail and aesthetics. Reflecting their ideas back and forth, ensures them to get the best out of each other and challenges them to be experimental in their approach to materials and techniques.

    Guided by all senses, Studio WM's mission is to create seemingly simple design that reflect the love that is put into them - and their details, for years to come.

    Diensten
    • product
    • furniture
    • lighting and conceptual design
    Servicegebieden
    Colour and material
    Awards
    AD Architectural Digest & MONOQI Award
    Adres
    Voorhaven 57
    3025 HD Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-645784065 www.studiowm.com
      Add SEO element