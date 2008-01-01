Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

SMOOL by Robert Bronwasser
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    Robert Bronwasser graduated cum laude from the Technical University of Delft in 1992 with a degree in Industrial Design. He began ‘smool design’ in 2002, a design agency with a personal approach and dominated by his vision of commercial product design. Bronwasser has since worked for both marketing-driven multinationals and smaller, design-oriented businesses. Bronwasser combines creativity, many years of experience and knowledge of production techniques to develop a wide range of successful products.

    Awards
    IF Awards, the Red Dot Award, GIO Awards, Interior Innovation Awards, the GIO special award for design excellence and the Dutch Design Selection.
    Adres
    Paul van Vlissingenstraat 6a
    1096 BK Amsterdam
    Nederland
    www.smool.nl
