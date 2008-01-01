Robert Bronwasser graduated cum laude from the Technical University of Delft in 1992 with a degree in Industrial Design. He began ‘smool design’ in 2002, a design agency with a personal approach and dominated by his vision of commercial product design. Bronwasser has since worked for both marketing-driven multinationals and smaller, design-oriented businesses. Bronwasser combines creativity, many years of experience and knowledge of production techniques to develop a wide range of successful products.
- Awards
- IF Awards, the Red Dot Award, GIO Awards, Interior Innovation Awards, the GIO special award for design excellence and the Dutch Design Selection.
- Adres
Paul van Vlissingenstraat 6a
1096 BK Amsterdam
Nederland
www.smool.nl