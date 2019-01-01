Studio Mariska Jagt creates unique, bespoke, high-end designs for residential and hospitality environments. With an intense desire to provide others with a home that feels like a warm welcoming embrace, the Studio’s inspired team designs in our signature ‘Quiet Luxury’ style—designs that exude serene and warm elegance as well as refined luxury, both for the interior and exterior. Moreover, Studio Mariska Jagt designs highly innovative elements, stylish and comfortable furniture, powerful yet understated products and beautifully styled accessories. My personal interest and background in psychology is the basis for our approach, in which the team sincerely listens to the real needs of the client. This results in an environment that is not only beautiful, but where the client feels completely at home and at ease.