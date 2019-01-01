Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Studio Mariska Jagt
Interieurontwerpers in Voorschoten
    • Masters of LXRY - House of Art, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Masters of LXRY - House of Art, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Masters of LXRY - House of Art, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +5
    Masters of LXRY - House of Art
    Salon residence Laren, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne woonkamers
    Salon residence Laren, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne woonkamers
    Salon residence Laren, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne serres
    +6
    Salon residence Laren
    Pop-Up restaurant M40, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke eetkamers
    Pop-Up restaurant M40, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke eetkamers
    Pop-Up restaurant M40, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Rustieke eetkamers
    +5
    Pop-Up restaurant M40
    Villa Voorschoten, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Villa Voorschoten, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Villa Voorschoten, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +8
    Villa Voorschoten
    The Lord of The Manor, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne woonkamers
    The Lord of The Manor, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne woonkamers
    The Lord of The Manor, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne woonkamers
    +14
    The Lord of The Manor
    Villa Veluwe, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Villa Veluwe, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne tuinen
    Villa Veluwe, Studio Mariska Jagt Studio Mariska Jagt Moderne tuinen
    +9
    Villa Veluwe
    Studio Mariska Jagt creates unique, bespoke, high-end designs for residential and hospitality environments. With an intense desire to provide others with a home that feels like a warm welcoming embrace, the Studio’s inspired team designs in our signature ‘Quiet Luxury’ style—designs that exude serene and warm elegance as well as refined luxury, both for the interior and exterior. Moreover, Studio Mariska Jagt designs highly innovative elements, stylish and comfortable furniture, powerful yet understated products and beautifully styled accessories. My personal interest and background in psychology is the basis for our approach, in which the team sincerely listens to the real needs of the client. This results in an environment that is not only beautiful, but where the client feels completely at home and at ease.

    Diensten
    Complete interior design
    Servicegebieden
    Interior Design product design concept design Den Haag Voorschoten
    Awards
    The next Woman top 100
    Adres
    Donklaan 61
    2254 AB Voorschoten
    Nederland
    +31-707400050 mariskajagt.com
