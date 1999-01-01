Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Van Veen Architecten bv
Architecten in Rotterdam
Overzicht 0Projecten (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken
Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Van Veen Architecten bv
    Van Veen Architecten bv
    Van Veen Architecten bv
    +4
    Klik om te voltooien

    Company profile

    van Veen architects is a succesful architectural practice in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with a large and varied portfolio.

    The contradictions that exist in every architectural problem are often the key to the solution for Drost + van Veen architects. By transforming recognizable shapes into more contemporary ones, or by using contrasting materials. By finding inventive spatial solutions and innovative constructions.

    Van Veens buildings are characterised by their relation with the environment. By adjusting to the existing context or by using strong contrasts. Pronounced shapes with aesthetic value are often the result of the intuitive approach. The architecture of  van Veen always leads to buildings with a stong identity.

    Diensten
    Design infill realisation
    Servicegebieden
    • Health care centers
    • a public library
    • 3 nature-observatory
    • primary schools
    • and various housing projects.
    Awards
    • 2012 : Rotterdam Architectuurprijs Wonen : nominatie
    • 2011 : IFFR Award 2011, MFA De Zonneboom, Doetinchem : 1e prijs
    • : Achterhoek Architectuurpijs 2011, MFA De Zonneboom, Doetinchem: nominatie
    • 2010 : Kleur Buiten Prijs 2010, natuurbelevingscentrum De Oostvaarders, Almere : nominatie
    • : Rotterdam Architectuurprijs 2010, voormalige pepermuntfabriek Ten Hope : nominatie
    • : Architectuurprijs Almere 2010, De Oostvaarders, Almere : nominatie
    • : Contractworld Award 2010, voormalige pepermuntfabriek Ten Hope: nominatie
    • : Groninger Bouwenquette 2010, Montessorischool De Dijk, Groningen : 3de prijs
    • 2009 : Haarlemmer Architectuurprijs 2009, Bruggen de President, Hoofddorp : 1e prijs 
    • 2006 : Houtprijs 2006. Project: de kleine Kikker : nominatie
    • 2005 : Architectuurprijs Amersfoort. project: woningen Vathorst : nominatie
    • 2003 : Architectuurprijs 's Hertogenbosch. project: Golfclub Haverleij : nominatie
    • 2001 : Prijsvraag 'Das Haus der Gegenwart', SZ-Magazin : Spezial Preis.
    • 1999 : Grant van de Amerikaanse Ambassade voor een maand onderzoek in Chicago naar 'Urbanisme and Tourism' : beurs 
    • 1999 : Rotterdamse Designprijs 1999 : nominatie
    • 1997 : Prijsvraag '25 toeristische pontons op de Maas', i.o.v. OBR. : 1e prijs
    • Laat alle 16 awards zien
    Adres
    Crooswijksesingel 50F
    3034 CJ Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-107370834 www.vanveenarchitecten.nl
      Add SEO element