Company profile

van Veen architects is a succesful architectural practice in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with a large and varied portfolio.

The contradictions that exist in every architectural problem are often the key to the solution for Drost + van Veen architects. By transforming recognizable shapes into more contemporary ones, or by using contrasting materials. By finding inventive spatial solutions and innovative constructions.

Van Veens buildings are characterised by their relation with the environment. By adjusting to the existing context or by using strong contrasts. Pronounced shapes with aesthetic value are often the result of the intuitive approach. The architecture of van Veen always leads to buildings with a stong identity.