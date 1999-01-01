Company profile
van Veen architects is a succesful architectural practice in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with a large and varied portfolio.
The contradictions that exist in every architectural problem are often the key to the solution for Drost + van Veen architects. By transforming recognizable shapes into more contemporary ones, or by using contrasting materials. By finding inventive spatial solutions and innovative constructions.
Van Veens buildings are characterised by their relation with the environment. By adjusting to the existing context or by using strong contrasts. Pronounced shapes with aesthetic value are often the result of the intuitive approach. The architecture of van Veen always leads to buildings with a stong identity.
- Diensten
- Design infill realisation
- Servicegebieden
- Health care centers
- a public library
- 3 nature-observatory
- primary schools
- and various housing projects.
- Awards
- 2012 : Rotterdam Architectuurprijs Wonen : nominatie
- 2011 : IFFR Award 2011, MFA De Zonneboom, Doetinchem : 1e prijs
- : Achterhoek Architectuurpijs 2011, MFA De Zonneboom, Doetinchem: nominatie
- 2010 : Kleur Buiten Prijs 2010, natuurbelevingscentrum De Oostvaarders, Almere : nominatie
- : Rotterdam Architectuurprijs 2010, voormalige pepermuntfabriek Ten Hope : nominatie
- : Architectuurprijs Almere 2010, De Oostvaarders, Almere : nominatie
- : Contractworld Award 2010, voormalige pepermuntfabriek Ten Hope: nominatie
- : Groninger Bouwenquette 2010, Montessorischool De Dijk, Groningen : 3de prijs
- 2009 : Haarlemmer Architectuurprijs 2009, Bruggen de President, Hoofddorp : 1e prijs
- 2006 : Houtprijs 2006. Project: de kleine Kikker : nominatie
- 2005 : Architectuurprijs Amersfoort. project: woningen Vathorst : nominatie
- 2003 : Architectuurprijs 's Hertogenbosch. project: Golfclub Haverleij : nominatie
- 2001 : Prijsvraag 'Das Haus der Gegenwart', SZ-Magazin : Spezial Preis.
- 1999 : Grant van de Amerikaanse Ambassade voor een maand onderzoek in Chicago naar 'Urbanisme and Tourism' : beurs
- 1999 : Rotterdamse Designprijs 1999 : nominatie
- 1997 : Prijsvraag '25 toeristische pontons op de Maas', i.o.v. OBR. : 1e prijs
Crooswijksesingel 50F
3034 CJ Rotterdam
Nederland
+31-107370834 www.vanveenarchitecten.nl