Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Studio Op Poten
Designer producten in Eindhoven
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Ode to yourself, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten SlaapkamerKaptafels
    Ode to yourself, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten SlaapkamerKaptafels
    Ode to yourself, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten SlaapkamerKaptafels
    +1
    Ode to yourself
    Proper objects make proper people, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    Proper objects make proper people, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    Proper objects make proper people, Studio Op Poten Studio Op Poten WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +2
    Proper objects make proper people

    Laura Koenen and Malou van Dijck are two designer who met during their studies at the Design Academy in Eindhoven. Newly graduated they are joining their forces. Their inspiration comes from daily life and the peculiarities in human behaviour. For example: How do we treat out possessions, What does the process of aging contain and how do people attach to their surroundings? Field work, finding experts to answer their research question are important parts of their design process. This results in objects as storytellers that combine their individual expertise; graphic and product design.

    Diensten
    product design, design workshops, en consulting
    Servicegebieden
    Eindhoven
    Adres
    Nachtegaallaan 13a
    5613 CM Eindhoven
    Nederland
    +31-645885553 www.op-poten.nl
      Add SEO element