Laura Koenen and Malou van Dijck are two designer who met during their studies at the Design Academy in Eindhoven. Newly graduated they are joining their forces. Their inspiration comes from daily life and the peculiarities in human behaviour. For example: How do we treat out possessions, What does the process of aging contain and how do people attach to their surroundings? Field work, finding experts to answer their research question are important parts of their design process. This results in objects as storytellers that combine their individual expertise; graphic and product design.