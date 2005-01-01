Dutch design office Roderick Vos Studio has recently opened a new showroom in the town of ‘s Hertogenbosch (also called Den Bosch for short) in The Netherlands, which reflects its designers’ convictions and philosophy about what design should (or should not) be. Founded in 1990 by designers and partners in life Roderick Vos and Claire Vos Teeuwen, the studio specialises in innovative interior solutions and product designs for the home. With collaborations with companies such as Linteloo, Designonstock, Moooi, and private collection Moodworks. products on display include iconic design pieces such as the modular Dresser Montigny, and chair Reply and Tulipani.