Studio Roderick Vos
Designer producten in 'S-Hertogenbosch
Beoordelingen
    Dutch design office Roderick Vos Studio has recently opened a new showroom in the town of ‘s Hertogenbosch (also called Den Bosch for short) in The Netherlands, which reflects its designers’ convictions and philosophy about what design should (or should not) be. Founded in 1990 by designers and partners in life Roderick Vos and Claire Vos Teeuwen, the studio specialises in innovative interior solutions and product designs for the home. With collaborations with companies such as Linteloo, Designonstock, Moooi, and private collection Moodworks. products on display include iconic design pieces such as the modular Dresser Montigny, and chair Reply and Tulipani.

    Adres
    Burgemeester Loeffplein 70 B&C
    5211 RX 'S-Hertogenbosch
    Nederland
    +31-416666222 www.roderickvos.com

    Beoordelingen

    Lab3 Interieurontwerp
    Roderick en Claire Vos verrassen me steeds opnieuw. In mijn werk pas ik regelmatig ontwerpen van Studio Roderick Vos toe.
    meer dan 7 jaar geleden
