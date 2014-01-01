‘By designing I want to explore new roads and I want to be surprised where these roads take me.’

Experimentation with common and exotic materials and techniques for example is such a new path. Another one is working with interesting craftspeople, other designers and innovative companies. While wandering these ways ideas emerge which are transformed and integrated in my works. In my designs I am embracing coincidence – any detail could be of importance.

I am often “on the road”, I stroll together with friends through cities and nature for pleasure and input. Luckily I got rid of my television 10 years ago so I have time to read about the stuff that took my attention during my travels. Back home in my atelier all these bits of information and emotion are crystallizing via experimentation and electronic music from Squarepusher and Aphex Twin into new forms.

When I am busy with an assignment or free work, I want to dive into the technique and I want to be able to make it myself or at least understand every single step of the creation…that is very important for me: to identify with “head and hand” with the stuff I create.