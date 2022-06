'Divers' brings design in production and collaborates with great design labels. With great interest for functionality, material and production methods, Divers aims to design clever and functional products. International known design initiatives, like Droog Design, Serax, Brabantia, PT, Leitmotiv, Zuiver, Royal VKB and Metakor work together with Studio Divers on a regular basis. Studio Divers has won several prestigious design awards for the design of (for example) Slowcooker