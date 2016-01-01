We are rENs.

We always go our own way, but actively pursue collaboration. Spontaneity is important to us, but we performextensive researchbefore getting down to work, and love exploring boundaries.

rENs (Renee Mennen and Stefanie van Keijsteren)operates as a duo in order to enable continuoussparring and pushing each other to the limit.This creates the twist in many of our designs.

Since we took off in 2008, we collaborated withpartners like Desso, Cor Unum, Zuiderzeemuseum, Textielmuseum and Lynfabrikken.

We followed our own hearts with red, a study into meanings and applicationsof that onespecific colour with the strong connotations inmultiple areas.

Our studio is located in Eindhoven, on the area of Piet Hein Eek.