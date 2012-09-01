This is Bloon.

Inventions of tomorrow, with the love of yesterday, that’s Bloon. An online scratchboard, creative show window, Bloon is always hungry for this next great idea. Bloon is founded by designer Jeriël Bobbe. Driven by the passion for pure and honest materials and the magic of simplicity. All designed with a scent of humor. Finds beauty in everyday experiences, makes them visible and even better. The name Bloon is fresh and frisky and the carrier is the connection between the designer and his products. Bloon products tell a story. React on that and share ideas; it keeps the process of thinking alive. This process of sharing is best translated in a bubble, a balloon or simply ‘Bloon’. This is Bloon. Who are you? - See more at: http://www.bloondesign.com/I-am-bloon/#sthash.ODoqtdy5.dpuf