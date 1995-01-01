Timeless furniture design with endless possibilities, eye for detail and high quality since 1913. Made at our Utrecht factory (the Netherlands).

The secret is in the simplicity: our furniture is restrained and understated enough that one never grows weary of it. Our current range of cabinets lend themselves to use as sideboards, TV furniture or even figurative works of art. Pastoe furniture is made at our Utrecht factory (the Netherlands), with close attention paid to traditional craftsmanship and quality.