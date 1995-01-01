Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Pastoe
Meubels & accessoires in Utrecht
    • A'DAMMER, Pastoe Pastoe Studeerkamer/kantoorKasten & planken
    +1
    A'DAMMER
    VISION, Pastoe Pastoe WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +12
    VISION
    BOXES, Pastoe Pastoe WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +1
    BOXES
    SM05, Pastoe Pastoe EetkamerStoelen & banken
    +5
    SM05
    Landscape, Pastoe Pastoe WoonkamerKasten & dressoirs
    +5
    Landscape

    Timeless furniture design with endless possibilities, eye for detail and high quality since 1913. Made at our Utrecht factory (the Netherlands).
    The secret is in the simplicity: our furniture is restrained and understated enough that one never grows weary of it. Our current range of cabinets lend themselves to use as sideboards, TV furniture or even figurative works of art. Pastoe furniture is made at our Utrecht factory (the Netherlands), with close attention paid to traditional craftsmanship and quality.

    Diensten
    • Cupboards
    • Chairs which create space to live
    Servicegebieden
    Utrecht
    Adres
    Rotsoord 3
    3500 GD Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-302585555 www.pastoe.com/en
