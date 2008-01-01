Möhn + Bouman Architects is an international architectural firm situated in Rotterdam, with over 15 successful years producing bespoke, high quality architecture in a range of scale and function. Their projects include new builds and renovations in a variety of sectors including private houses, residential developments, low-cost housing, student accommodation, commercial properties, healthcare centres and landscape and urban design. The firm adopts a unique design approach for each individual project ensuring the end product meets the client's needs and sits comfortably within its environment.