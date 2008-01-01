Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Möhn + Bouman architects
Architecten in Rotterdam
    Protected housing

    Möhn + Bouman Architects is an international architectural firm situated in Rotterdam, with over 15 successful years producing bespoke, high quality architecture in a range of scale and function. Their projects include new builds and renovations in a variety of sectors including private houses, residential developments, low-cost housing, student accommodation, commercial properties, healthcare centres and landscape and urban design. The firm adopts a unique design approach for each individual project ensuring the end product meets the client's needs and sits comfortably within its environment.

    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam
    Adres
    Schiehaven 13c
    3024 EC Rotterdam
    Nederland
    www.mbarch.nl
