I firmly believe that the surroundings where we live and work are as important as how we dress or what we eat. Your home is the place where you come to rest at the end of the day. Where you spend most of your free time. At your office or shop you create your life. We spent most of our time in these surroundings and therefore they should inspire and comfort us.

Whether is it low key or high end, it does not matter. Ultimately the result must be the same. You should be in an environment where you want to be, a place where you LOVE to be. Regardless of the price tag, it´s what you do with what you already own or can afford that counts. How you combine different elements to create something that adds to your whole living or working experience.

My design approach is to make use of what you own or have acquired. Together we will make an inventory of the objects that have meaning to you, or things that you simply love. With new additions that enhance the overall look and feel, I will combine it to create a new design that enhances your lifestyle. By doing this something is created that feels familiar but yet is fresh and inspiring. Vital to achieving this is the sensible combination of practicality with aesthetics. How you live ultimately dictates what you put in a room, how you dress it. From something as simple as which way a door opens, to how you spend your time in the room, it all adds to the final experience.

I offer the following services:

- All round interior design, including color- and layout advice, product sourcing and custom designs

- Interior 'cleansing'. Sometimes all you need is to relook a space to find new ways for it to function better

- Creating affordable interiors with a more professional look. Using and adapting what you already own to create something new

- I also manage larger projects spanning above mentioned

After an initial consultation, gathering your requirements and viewing the space, a workable design plan will be created to demonstrate how your ideal living or working environment can become a reality.