Jaap Bontekoe (1988 Amsterdam) lives and works in Amsterdam and Anwerp. After an education in architectural engineering in Amsterdam and interior architecture in Antwerp, Bontekoe specializes in furniture design. Bontekoe finds that 'with both architecture and furniture design these two disciplines can't be separated'.

Ever since he was young Jaap Bontekoe has had a large fascination for steel constructions in architecture. This fascination has never left him and is visible in his designs. In spite of the differences in starting-points he employs and the variation in his use of materials, there is one element in Bontekoe's work that's always there: the created object gives more space to its surroundings. According to the designer the object itself also creates an additional space coming from its open structure and transparence. The intention of this is that the use of the piece of furniture will bring forth an experience of space and, more directly, of its construction.

Bontekoe developed a New methode of connecting steel and glass by melting processes. Steel and glass are materials that play with light and space and at the same time they are robust and solid. Looking for simplicity and openness using only steel and glass, he realized a constructive connection between the two.

Bontekoe searched for motion in the continuous lines of the steel construction, in the solidified glass that changes in structure and form after heating and cooling down, and in the dispersion of light through the glass in all directions.