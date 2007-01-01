Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    • REBORN RUINS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Rustieke huizen
    REBORN RUINS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Buitenhuis
    REBORN RUINS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Buitenhuis
    +2
    REBORN RUINS
    SCARS OF HISTORY, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Buitenhuis
    SCARS OF HISTORY, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Buitenhuis
    SCARS OF HISTORY
    A NEW EMBRANCE CONNECTS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Houten huis
    A NEW EMBRANCE CONNECTS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Houten huis
    A NEW EMBRANCE CONNECTS, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Industriële gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +3
    A NEW EMBRANCE CONNECTS
    Frames, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Industriële gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    Frames, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Industriële badkamers
    Frames, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Trap
    +8
    Frames
    Green zone, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Moderne zwembaden
    Green zone, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Villa
    Green zone, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Glazen deuren
    +5
    Green zone
    RECYCLING THE PAST, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Moderne woonkamers
    RECYCLING THE PAST, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Moderne studeerkamer
    RECYCLING THE PAST, ZOOM.INDUSTRIES ZOOM.INDUSTRIES Moderne gangen, hallen & trappenhuizen
    +2
    RECYCLING THE PAST
    Laat alle 10 projecten zien

    ZOOM-INDUSTRIES transcends the boundaries of conventional design to develop timeless and unique design concepts, through a diversified team of passionate professionals. We aim to serve a need, incorporating vision and attitude to each of our creations.

    Diensten
    • architecture
    • design
    • project management
    • retail design
    • emt
    • brand development
    • graphic design
    Servicegebieden
    Worldwide
    Awards
    • Victor de Stuers Award 2007
    • Red Dot Design Award 2011
    • Nomination Victor de Stuers Award 2015
    Adres
    kruisherengang 17a
    6211NW Maastricht
    Nederland
    +31-433260078 www.zoom.industries

    Beoordelingen

    Willem van den berge
    meer dan 2 jaar geleden
