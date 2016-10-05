Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Architecten in Den Haag
    Design studio where all creative disciplines, related crafts, and occupations come together to embrace everything necessary to bring beauty & elegance into the environment

    Diensten
    architecture / interior architecture / design
    Servicegebieden
    worldwide en Den Haag
    Adres
    Oranjestraat 3
    2514 JB Den Haag
    Nederland
    +31-651997322 www.pole-productions.nl
    Colofon

    pole-productions

    founded

    Ingrid Annokkee started pole-productions in 2002. She was asked by the City of Amsterdam to design a Masterplan for the interior of The Public Library Amsterdam, OBA. By selecting different designers in multiple disciplines, a dream has become reality. Pole-productions works with a network of enthousiast designers with a versatile skill set. This allows the possibility to create an interior where architecture, interior space, art, light, the functionality of well chosen furniture and graphic design, come together bringing forth the interior architect's goal and vision. From that moment pole-productdons is working with a network of enthousiastic designers in all disciplines.

    dream

    clearly visible design studio where all creative disciplines related crafts and occupations come together to embrace everything necessary to bring beauty and elegance into the environment.

    spirit

    thinking without any limits and borders, one team, one dream, striving for excellence.

    character

    accountable, passionate, connectors, different by being multidisciplinaire flexibel.

