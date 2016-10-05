Colofon

pole-productions

founded

Ingrid Annokkee started pole-productions in 2002. She was asked by the City of Amsterdam to design a Masterplan for the interior of The Public Library Amsterdam, OBA. By selecting different designers in multiple disciplines, a dream has become reality. Pole-productions works with a network of enthousiast designers with a versatile skill set. This allows the possibility to create an interior where architecture, interior space, art, light, the functionality of well chosen furniture and graphic design, come together bringing forth the interior architect's goal and vision. From that moment pole-productdons is working with a network of enthousiastic designers in all disciplines.

dream

clearly visible design studio where all creative disciplines related crafts and occupations come together to embrace everything necessary to bring beauty and elegance into the environment.

spirit

thinking without any limits and borders, one team, one dream, striving for excellence.

character

accountable, passionate, connectors, different by being multidisciplinaire flexibel.