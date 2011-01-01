Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Muurmeesters
Designer producten in Haarlem
    Muurmeesters - Girl with a pearl earring
    Muurmeesters - Girl with a pearl earring

    Ever dreamt of a having a Dutch masterpiece on your own wall? With Muurmeesters this is within your reach now.

    We are an expert in printing these (old) masterpieces. Even in large formats. On textile. Snapped in a solid aluminium frame

    Our Masterworks are chic, contemporary, unique and are protected well through a solid aluminium frame). And the best part is: you can easily change one Dutchmasterpiece for another by using the same aluminium frame

    So get your own Dutch masterpiece on the wall, choose between famous works of Rembrandt van Rijn, Frans Hals, Johannes Verspronck, Johannes Vermeer and many other well known painters

    Diensten
    worldwide Interior Design
    Servicegebieden
    worldwide
    Adres
    2011 SN Haarlem
    Nederland
    +31-625164799 muurmeesters.nl
