I started this design company because of my desire to use my creativity and love for interiors to create beautiful, inspiring interiors that focus on you, with beautiful design and an end result that brings you joy.





ABOUT EVA

I am originally from the United States but I have been living in Amsterdam for almost 15 years. I first moved to Amsterdam for work but I have not only fell in love with the city but I have settled here with my Dutch husband and our two daughters.

I have always loved design and after doing an interior styling study, I decided to start my own Interior Design and Styling company. My love for nature, simplicity, and people are central to how I design a space. I want it to be beautiful but what is most important to me is how people feel when they are in that space: at home, a place where they truly can find rest and connect after a long day.





“Hygge” is the Danish ritual of slowing down, being in the moment and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. I love to create spaces that help people engage with the moment, to move away the noise and focus on one another in a beautiful environment. I hope that I can have the chance to do that for you and your office.





INTERIOR DESIGN PLAN MOOD BOARD + FLOOR PLAN

I offer a personalized interior styling and design mood board, floor plan and if needed a lighting plan). This is presentation of the atmosphere for your home or office using a mood board as well as a break down of the furniture, accessories, materials and color that will be used to help create that atmosphere. A 2D floor plan will map out how the furniture and accessories will be placed within the space.





INTERIOR STYLING BUDGET

With your budget in mind, I will research prices and estimate what it will cost to have the interior design and styling plan realized.

