The FILLIE is a home charging system for electric vehicles. It combines design with innovative technology. It’s a design showpiece for your residence and designed and handcrafted in The Netherlands. FILLIE is made of 100% sustainable aluminium. It is able - through in-house developed hard- and software - to fully charge a 22kW vehicle within a few hours. FILLIE is communicating with the car and the user. The FILLIE Floor and Wall models have dynamic LED-lightening and can be adjusted to surrounding light in the environment of the top-segment villa.