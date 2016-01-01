Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

FILLIE B.V.
Designer producten in Oss
Projecten

    • FILLIE Universeel oplaadstation voor elektrische auto's, FILLIE B.V. FILLIE B.V. Garages/schuren Aluminium / Zink Zwart
    FILLIE Universeel oplaadstation voor elektrische auto's

    The FILLIE is a home charging system for electric vehicles. It combines design with innovative technology. It’s a design showpiece for your residence and designed and handcrafted in The Netherlands. FILLIE is made of 100% sustainable aluminium. It is able - through in-house developed hard- and software - to fully charge a 22kW vehicle within a few hours. FILLIE is communicating with the car and the user. The FILLIE Floor and Wall models have dynamic LED-lightening and can be adjusted to surrounding light in the environment of the top-segment villa.

    Diensten
    Oplaadsystemen voor elektrische auto's
    Servicegebieden
    Nederland oss
    Awards
    FILLIE is Red Dot Award winner 2016 in the category ‘Product Design’.
    Adres
    Willaertstraat 6
    5344AB Oss
    Nederland
    +31-412725025 www.fillie.nl
    Colofon

    Design: Stefan van der Heijden

