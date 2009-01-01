Born in 1986 in Molepolole, Botswana. Jochem finished his bachelor of Industrial Design at the University of Twente in 2009. In the same year he started his second bachelor degree, Product Design at ArtEZ institue of Arts, Arnhem. In 2012 he was an intern at Nendo in Tokyo.

Housebrowsing

"Housebrowsing is designing products in a horizontal way. Jochem browses his surroundings looking for objects or parts of an object he can apply in a new product design. In this way existing items provide inspiration for new products. This results in a wide variety of products that intertwine with one another in a surprising way."