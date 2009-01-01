Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Jochem Kruizinga
Designer producten in Zwolle
    • Plop - kaarshouder, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie Keramiek Zwart
    Plop - kaarshouder
    Eva - vaas, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie Keramiek Geel
    Eva - vaas
    Krkr - kruk, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens Hout Hout
    Krkr - kruk
    Lampt - lamp, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerVerlichting Hout Hout
    Lampt - lamp
    Lus - bureaulamp, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerVerlichting Metaal Blauw
    Lus - bureaulamp
    Lees - leeslamp, Jochem Kruizinga Jochem Kruizinga WoonkamerVerlichting Metaal Geel
    Lees - leeslamp

    Born in 1986 in Molepolole, Botswana. Jochem finished his bachelor of Industrial Design at the University of Twente in 2009. In the same year he started his second bachelor degree, Product Design at ArtEZ institue of Arts, Arnhem. In 2012 he was an intern at Nendo in Tokyo.

    Housebrowsing

    "Housebrowsing is designing products in a horizontal way. Jochem browses his surroundings looking for objects or parts of an object he can apply in a new product design. In this way existing items provide inspiration for new products. This results in a wide variety of products that intertwine with one another in a surprising way."

    Servicegebieden
    Zwolle
    Adres
    8022ck Zwolle
    Nederland
    +31-612657980 www.jochemkruizinga.nl
